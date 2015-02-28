John Boehner just weighed in on the viral dress photo

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) just connected the debate over “The Dress” to the congressional impasse over funding the Department of Homeland Security.

In a tweet posted Friday, Boehner it’s a “fact” that the viral dress photo is blue and black — and not white and gold, as many people have claimed:

FACTS:#TheDress is blue & black.Senate Democrats are blocking Security funding to protect president’s #immigration overreach.

— Speaker John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 27, 2015

Republicans and Democrats in Congress haven’t been able to agree on Homeland Security funding. GOP members of Congress, especially in the House, want the bill to undermine President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration. Democrats view that as a non-starter.

