John Boehner Is Bragging About All The Weird Stuff In His Office

Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) staff sent out a somewhat unusual email announcement Thursday morning: a listictle showcasing “7 unusual objects” he keeps in his office.

Although not every item is especially unique — a college diploma is among the artifacts listed — some are distinctly unusual. For example, Boehner touts a decorative display made from reindeer antlers he received from former Michigan Rep. Kerry Bentivolio, a rancher who lost his primary race earlier this year.

“Reindeer shed their antlers naturally, so no animals were harmed in the creation of this mantlepiece,” the email said.

Below you can find six of the other special things in Boehner’s office.

1. A 59-Inch Walking Stick

“Speaker Boehner can often be found counting his steps with the help of his fitness band, but he has never actually been spotted using this walking stick, which remains in the corner of his office,” his office said.

According to the craftsman who gave it to Boehner, it’s not his “best walking stick” but it’s the “biggest.”

2. A Monkey

Boehner loves to talk about his toy monkey.

In August, his office released a video of the speaker explaining the origins of the wind-up toy: He jokes about performing his own job like a wind-up toy.

“Perhaps the most recognisable artifact in the Speaker’s office, the Monkey has a long and storied history,” his staff reported.

3. Recycled Upholstery

“Boehner, hailing from mid-western modesty, specifically requested that all furnishings be covered in recycled upholstery, rather than costlier, brand new material.”

Enough said.

4. An Honorary Diploma

It’s from Xavier University in Ohio.

5. A Copy Of A Painting

It’s a painting of Congress, hanging in a congressional office. Get it?

6. A Personalised Aromatic Candle

“The Spice of Reading” is a special candle blend made just for Boehner and named after his hometown. It comes in a glass bearing a photo of the speaker with Jerry Vanden Eynden, who Boehner’s officer described as one of his “best friends from childhood and the current president of candle company in Ohio.”

You may never be able to smell “The Spice of Reading.” It’s not available for sale to the general public on Vanden Eynden’s company’s website.

