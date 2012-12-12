John Boehner Signals No Progress On Fiscal Cliff, Says Obama Needs To 'Get Serious'

Republican House Speaker John Boehner again accused the White House of “slow-walking” discussions on the fiscal cliff Tuesday, saying that Republicans are still waiting for specifics on where the Obama administration is willing to cut spending.



Addressing members of the House of Representatives from the House floor, Boehner gave his first public remarks on the status of the negotiations since his meeting with President Barack Obama on Sunday.

“It was a nice meeting. It was cordial,” Boehner said, adding: “We’re still waiting for the White House to identify what spending cuts the President is willing to make.”

“The longer the White House slow walks this process, the closer we get to the fiscal cliff,” Boehner said. “American people have to be scratching their heads wondering when is the president going to get serious.”

But while Boehner’s remarks did not detail any progress on the fiscal cliff talks, his relative silence appears to indicate — for now at least — that the negotiations are still ongoing. White House Press Secretary Jay Carney was similarly tight-lipped Monday, signaling that both parties have moved past public posturing and into a more substantive phase of negotiations.

