John Boehner Couldn't Stop Crying On '60 Minutes'

The new Speaker of the House is a crier (of the Glenn Beck variety).



Last night 60 Minutes interviewed incoming Spearker John Boehner who got very emotional (we’re talking tears and sniffling and a sob or two) when Lesley Stahl pressed him to talk about…kids in school.

He wants them to have the same chance at the American Dream that he did. Later the waterworks were set off again when he talked of first meeting his wife while working as a janitor. “He cries at everything!” said Stahl.

It’s going to be an interesting Congressional session.

Likely, more relevant to the country’s well-being however, is the Boehner’s articulating his vision of compromise. He “rejects” it.

Bonus: He’s never used a tanning product in his life.

Video below. Crying at 5:45 mark ‘compromise’ talk at 8:55 mark.



