John Boehner: Climate Bill Is A "Pile Of Shit"

John Boehner tells the Hill that he spent over an hour reading excerpts of the massive climate bill during Friday’s debate because “people deserve to know what’s in this pile of shit.”



Now it goes to the Senate, but don’t expect immediate action.

Speaking on “This Week” Obama adviser David Axelrod told George Stephanopoulos that the Senate will focus on healthcare, not the climate bill. He says the climate bill will be shelved until the fall.

That means the fate of the climate bill is tied to the healthcare bill. Any gains Democrats make on the healthcare legislation will come at the expense of the climate bill.

We imagine this pisses Boehner off even more. If the Senate isn’t waiting for the bill, why did the House push it through so quickly?

Don’t expect the House GOP to stop fighting. Republicans think they have a major issue to seize upon:

The Hill: Even though Sen. Majorty Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) holds the bill’s fate in his hands, House Republicans intend to hammer Speaker Pelosi’s signature climate-change measure over recess.

And GOP Conference Chairman Rep. Mike Pence (Ind.) said “we have only just begun to fight” as he left the Capitol Friday night.

Pence encouraged GOP rank-and-file lawmakers to hold energy summits in their districts over the Independence Day recess. In the recess packets sent home with members, he even included directions on how to organise energy summits.

The goal of holding an energy forum is to “educate your constituents about the Democrats’ national energy tax legislation and let them know what ‘all of the above’ solution you support.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.