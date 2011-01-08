John Boehner Can't Think Of A Single Government Program He Would Cut

Photo: AP

New Speaker of the House John Boehner was unable to come up with a single government program he would cut when quized by NBC’s Brian Williams (via Below The Beltway).The exact quote, from the interview (via Reason):



WILLIAMS: Name a program right now that we could do without.

BOEHNER: I don’t think I have one off the top of my head.

The news is definitely concerning conservatives who thought the new Congress was prepared to take a real hatchet to government spending.

Nick Gillespie, editor of Reason Magazine (libertarian) is particularly upset:

If after four years in the supposed wilderness you get power and the first thing you do is walk back the suggestion that you’re gonna cut $100 billion out of fiscal year 2011 (still without a budget!), and then your main guy bumbles the query above…well, you’re not winning any fans among the growing ranks of independents (read: crypto-libertarians) who want a smaller government that does less and costs less.

Not a particulary good start for the new Republican House.

Now, here are the cuts conservatives actually want the government to make >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.