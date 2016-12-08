Boehner says 'thank God' he wasn't part of 'the most bizarre political year' in a century

Former House Speaker John Boehner said he’s glad he wasn’t part of the 2016 campaign cycle.

“Every day I’d watch it and was like, ‘Thank God I’m not in the middle of this,'” Boehner told Cincinnati new station WCPO. “It was the most bizarre political year that we’ve seen in 100 years.”

He also said he has “no regrets” about resigning from Congress last year after the shocking Republican primary loss of former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Boehner largely sat out the 2016 election cycle, but did say he’d be voting for Republican nominee and now President-elect Donald Trump.

