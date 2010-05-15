How John Battelle Lost Everything, Came Back, And Kicked arse--And Then Announced Plans To Fire Himself

As a lead-in to our NYC conference on May 20th (don’t miss it!), we dug up another great interview from last year.



In this clip, entrepreneur, journalist and Federated Media founder John Battelle talks about how he built the Industry Standard into a powerhouse in the late 1990s…only to preside over its quick and total collapse in the dotcom bust.

And then, more importantly, John talks about how he rose from the ashes, started a must-attend conference (Web 2.0), launched an influential blog (Searchblog), wrote a bestselling book (The Search), and then founded the highly successful Federated Media.

And then announced plans to fire himself.

