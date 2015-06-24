This map shows 4,000 years of world history

John B. Spark’s Histomap, originally published by Rand McNally in 1931 and preserved today by the David Rumsey Historical Map Collection, is a five-foot long map documenting the history of seven different civilizations.

The map illustrates what Sparks believed were crucial historical events of the Aegean, Egyptian, Hittites, Amorites, Iranians, Indians, Huns, and Chinese civilizations from 2000 B.C. through 1900 A.D.

It originally sold for only $US1 and stands today as a fascinating example of one man’s goal to record thousands of years of history.

