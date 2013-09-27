John 'Aussie' Symond Said To Replace Kim Williams As Head of The Opera House Trust

Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond is reportedly replacing former News limited chief executive Kim Williams as head of the Sydney Opera House Trust.

According to the Australian Financial Review the trust will announce the decision today. Symond is currently holidaying in Southern Europe.

Earlier this year Symond sold a majority stake in the home loan business he founded to CBA for around $300 million.

Read more here.



