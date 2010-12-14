Young Billionaire John Arnold Finds Himself Among The 21 Worst Hedge Fund Managers This Year

30-seven year old John Arnold, one of the world’s youngest billionaires, is having the worst year of his hedge fund career.



A source tells Institutional Investor that his fund, Centaurus, is down 2.7% through October (UPDATE: An investor tells us he’s up 2.8% through November), even after gaining 7.9% gain that month.

His returns aren’t great compared to years past, but put Arnold in the boat with the 20 worst performing hedge fund managers according to HSBC’s December 3rd data, and he’s doing just fine.

Ricky Sandler, for example, who forked out $19 million for a Park Avenue apartment in 2009, is down 6.08% this year at his Eminence Fund. And he’s one of the top performers.

This list is not exhaustive. For example, Clarium’s Peter Thiel, who’s down 23% for the year, isn’t on it, but it is an informative ranking of 20 of the worst performing hedge funds this year.

