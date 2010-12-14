Young Billionaire John Arnold Finds Himself Among The 21 Worst Hedge Fund Managers This Year

30-seven year old John Arnold, one of the world’s youngest billionaires, is having the worst year of his hedge fund career.
A source tells Institutional Investor that his fund, Centaurus, is down 2.7% through October (UPDATE: An investor tells us he’s up 2.8% through November), even after gaining 7.9% gain that month.
His returns aren’t great compared to years past, but put Arnold in the boat with the 20 worst performing hedge fund managers according to HSBC’s December 3rd data, and he’s doing just fine.
Ricky Sandler, for example, who forked out $19 million for a Park Avenue apartment in 2009, is down 6.08% this year at his Eminence Fund. And he’s one of the top performers.
This list is not exhaustive. For example, Clarium’s Peter Thiel, who’s down 23% for the year, isn’t on it, but it is an informative ranking of 20 of the worst performing hedge funds this year.
The $287 million Cavu Capital Offshore Fund Ltd. has been classified as an equity-diversified/USA fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $266 million WF Asia Fund Ltd. S/1 has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
With an AUM of $130 million Tantallon Fund (THE) has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $33 million Cazenove UK Absolute Target Fund - P2 GBP has been classified as a discretionary/UK fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +5.36%.
Source: HSBC
The $2.779 billion Eminence Fund Ltd. A has been classified as an equity-diversified/USA fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
With an AUM of $33 million Ecofin Global Utilities Hedge Fund has been classified as an equity-utility/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.29%.
Source: HSBC
The $295 million Everest Capital China Opportunity has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds, this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
With an AUM of $78 million Blue Sky Japan Ltd. Class A has been classified as an equity-diversified/Japan fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $203 million Occam Global Emerging Markets Fund Class A, has been classified as an equity-diversified/emerging fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $120 million Boyer Allan Greater China Fund has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $445 million RAB Special Situation FD Ltd. has been classified as an equity-mid-small cap/Europe fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +8.50%.
Source: HSBC
With an AUM of $270 million, Investcorp Stoneworks Global Macro Fund Ltd. has been classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.65%.
Source: HSBC
The €468 million Cazenove Euro EQ ABS Return Fund Ltd. Class B has been classified as an equity-diversified/Europe fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $111 million Sector Cognimetrica Ltd. (Irish fund) has been classified as an equity-energy/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +12.53%.
Source: HSBC
The $95 million SR Global Fund - Japan has been classified as an equity-diversified/Japan fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
Harbinger Capital Partners Offshore Fund I with AUM $3.017 billion has been classified as a multi-strategy/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.46%.
Source: HSBC
The $232 million GLC Gestalt Europe Fund, Ltd. A/1 has been classified as a statistical arbitrage/Europe fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.28%.
Source: HSBC
The $320 million GLC Diversified Fund Ltd. -A- has been classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +7.04%.
Source: HSBC
The $215 million Artradis Barracuda Fund has been classified as an multi-strategy/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +7.63%.
Source: HSBC
SR Global Fund C-International with AUM of $1.6 billion has been classified as an equity-diversified/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.