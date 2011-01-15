This 37-Year Old Billionaire Ended Up Among The Worst Hedge Fund Managers Of 2010 For The First Time Ever

30-seven year old John Arnold, one of the world’s youngest billionaires, had the worst year of his hedge fund career.



His ~$3 billion fund, Centaurus, was down 4% in 2010 YTD, according to Reuters.

An anonymous investor told Reuters, “No one made any real money on natgas last year and for Centaurus it was harder, with the authorities breathing down their neck.”

Earlier, a source had told the Institutional Investor that his fund, Centaurus, was down 2.7% through October, even after gaining 7.9% earlier that month.

Then a source told Business Insider that he was up 2.8% through November.

Obviously, the good streak didn’t continue.

However, while his returns aren’t great compared to years past, when you compare Arnold with the 20 worst performing hedge fund managers according to HSBC’s December 3rd data, he’s not doing that bad.

Ricky Sandler, for example, who forked out $19 million for a Park Avenue apartment in 2009, is down 6.08% this year at his Eminence Fund. And he’s one of the top performers.

This list is not exhaustive. For example, Clarium’s Peter Thiel, who’s down 23% for the year, isn’t on it, but it is an informative ranking of 20 of the worst performing hedge funds this year.

#20 Stephen Schwartz and Scott Mattison: -5.19% (11/26/10) The $287 million Cavu Capital Offshore Fund Ltd. has been classified as an equity-diversified/USA fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #19 Scobie Ward: -5.29% (11/30/10) The $266 million WF Asia Fund Ltd. S/1 has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #18 Nicholas Harbinson and Alex Hill: -5.81% (11/30/10) With an AUM of $130 million Tantallon Fund (THE) has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #17 Tim Russell: -5.84% (12/01/10) The $33 million Cazenove UK Absolute Target Fund - P2 GBP has been classified as a discretionary/UK fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +5.36%. Source: HSBC #16 Ricky C. Sandler: -6.08% (11/30/10) The $2.779 billion Eminence Fund Ltd. A has been classified as an equity-diversified/USA fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #15 Bernard Lambilliotte: -6.29% (10/31/10) With an AUM of $33 million Ecofin Global Utilities Hedge Fund has been classified as an equity-utility/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.29%. Source: HSBC #14 Everest Capital Limited: -6.70% (10/31/10) The $295 million Everest Capital China Opportunity has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds, this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #13 Michael Hill: -7.01% (10/31/10) With an AUM of $78 million Blue Sky Japan Ltd. Class A has been classified as an equity-diversified/Japan fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #12 Eoghan Flanagan and James Mellersh: -7.22% (11/30/10) The $203 million Occam Global Emerging Markets Fund Class A, has been classified as an equity-diversified/emerging fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #11 Boyer Allan Investment Management LLP: -8.12% (11/19/10) The $120 million Boyer Allan Greater China Fund has been classified as an equity-diversified/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #10 Philip Richards: -8.26% (11/25/10) The $445 million RAB Special Situation FD Ltd. has been classified as an equity-mid-small cap/Europe fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +8.50%. Source: HSBC #9 Investcorp Investment Advisers Limited: -9.08% (11/26/10) With an AUM of $270 million, Investcorp Stoneworks Global Macro Fund Ltd. has been classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.65%. Source: HSBC #8 Chris Rice and Steve Cordell: -9.33% (10/30/10) The €468 million Cazenove Euro EQ ABS Return Fund Ltd. Class B has been classified as an equity-diversified/Europe fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #7 J. Peter Andersland and Wollert Hvide: -9.59% (11/19/10) The $111 million Sector Cognimetrica Ltd. (Irish fund) has been classified as an equity-energy/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +12.53%. Source: HSBC #6 Hugh Sloane: -10.07% (11/30/10) The $95 million SR Global Fund - Japan has been classified as an equity-diversified/Japan fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC #5 Philip Falcone: -13.16% (11/15/10) Harbinger Capital Partners Offshore Fund I with AUM $3.017 billion has been classified as a multi-strategy/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.46%. Source: HSBC #4 Laurence Staden and Julian Brooks: -13.55% (11/26/10) The $232 million GLC Gestalt Europe Fund, Ltd. A/1 has been classified as a statistical arbitrage/Europe fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +6.28%. Source: HSBC #3 Lawrence Staden: -13.67% (11/26/10) The $320 million GLC Diversified Fund Ltd. -A- has been classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +7.04%. Source: HSBC #2 Richard Magides: -14.90% (11/26/10) The $215 million Artradis Barracuda Fund has been classified as an multi-strategy/Asia fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +7.63%. Source: HSBC #1 Hugh Sloane: -16.71% (11/30/10) SR Global Fund C-International with AUM of $1.6 billion has been classified as an equity-diversified/global fund. The benchmark, average return for these funds this year has been +3.80%. Source: HSBC Undaunted by the numerous top hedge fund managers failing this year, many new hedge funders launched funds this year And some of them are really weird >

