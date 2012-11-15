It Was An Anonymous Email From Petraeus Mistress Paula Broadwell That Pulled General Allen Into The Scandal

Photo: AP

General John Allen has told associates he became entangled in Petraeus’ scandal a few months ago, The Wall Street Journal reports.He received an anonymous email from Paula Broadwell, Petraeus’ biographer and mistress, regarding Jill Kelley, the woman who ended up reporting Broadwell’s anonymous emails to the FBI, starting the investigation that revealed the Petraeus adultery scandal.



The email to Gen. Allen was later traced to Broadwell by the FBI investigation.

It was written under the pseudonym “KelleyPatrol,” and called Kelley a “seductress,” warning Gen. Allen against getting involved in a relationship with her, according to a WSJ source.

Gen. Allen then told Kelley that he had received the note about her, and that’s the email that investigators are focusing on, according to CBS News.

Gen. Allen is now under investigation for up to 30,000 pages of “potentially inappropriate” emails with Kelley. He is currently the commander in charge of NATO forces in Afghanistan, and he denies that he had an inappropriate relationship with Kelley, or that he shared any confidential information.

SEE ALSO: In Her First Anonymous Email, Paula Broadwell Told Jill Kelley To Stop Socializing With Other Generals >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.