Top US General John Allen Could Be Court-Martialed Over 'Flirtatious' Emails

Four-star Marine General John Allen—the top American and NATO commander in Afghanistan—could be court-martialed because of his alleged involvement in the sex scandal that led to the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus, Philip Ewing of Politico reports.Allen, 58, is being investigated for a possible inappropriate relationship with Jill Kelley—the woman who prompted the initial investigation when she asked a friend in the FBI to look into hostile emails she had received from Petraeus’ mistress—after it was revealed that the two exchanged thousands of emails, some of which were “flirtatious.”



Allen insists he has done nothing wrong, but he would be subject to prosecution if the defence Department finds that he was sexually involved with Kelley—since adultery is formally barred under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ)—or finds that the public disclosure of “potentially inappropriate” emails constitutes “conduct unbecoming an officer.”

Ewing notes that a key distinction between Petraeus—who is also a four-star general— and Allen is that Petraeus’ affair with Paula Broadwell reportedly began after he retired from the Army while Allen remains on active duty.

Petraeus, 60, says the affair began a couple of months after he became CIA director in September 2011 after retiring from the Army in August 2011, but it should be noted that he met Broadwell in the spring of 2006 ans she subsequently visited Petraeus multiple times to Afghanistan while he was on active duty as part of research that included preparation for writing his biography.

If the affair started sooner, Petraeus could face a court-martial as well.

For now Gen. Allen remains the senior commander in Afghanistan, but if his immediate boss—Gen. James Mattis of Central Command—finds that there is enough evidence to hold an Article 32 hearing to formally determine whether he should be court-martialed, Allen’s distinguished career would likely be over.

