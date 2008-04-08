John Adams on MSFT-YHOO: Accept Offer, Jerry, or Go To Bunker Hill on Arse

John Adams fans will be pleased to know that the the second president is now blogging from the grave, ostensibly to correct “the preponderance of mistruths and inaccuracies [about him] that have spread across the people by virtue of biographical books and television series.”



Mr. Adams’ first target? Microsoft-Yahoo. He’s seen it all before:

I have watched with interest how the former Empire, Microsoft, has conducted it’s [sic] imperialist assault on the wounded Yahoo estate. It seems ego has replaced reason and the battle is evolving. The latest tactic on the part of the Empire hails from China and is over 1000 years old. In this Chinese form of negotiation, the pursuing side tells the pursued that the offer will be reduced over time if the pursued does not accept. This tactic is quite effective during times of recession, expected recession, possible recession or when the pursued has no alternatives but to slowly sink into a tar pit. I can tell you that the pressure from this tactic is intense. If the board of Yahoo fails to accept the higher offer, the shareholders could go Bunker Hill on their arse.

