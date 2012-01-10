The Top Trend On Google Right Now Is Tim Tebow's favourite Bible Verse

Tebowmania is back.



After Tim Tebow took his Denver Broncos to another overtime victory and the second round of the playoffs, people are going crazy searching for the quarterback on Google.

Right now, the top trend on Google is John 3:16 (via @Sportswatch), Tebow’s favourite Bible verse. The second and third trends are Tebow and Tim Tebow.

The Denver Broncos are also trending, behind a Cadillac and Beyonce’s baby.

Here’s what we’re looking at this morning:

