Blind Item Revealed! It Was Johann Rupert Who Convinced Druckenmiller To Retire

The news that hedge fund big man Stanley Druckenmiller is retiring made waves in the hedge fund world.



In his letter to investors, hedge fund fameball Stanley Druckenmiller gave a lot of reasons why he’s closing his fund.

But Druckenmiller told Bloomberg’s Katherine Burton what REALLY pushed him over the edge to retirement.

It all started the day he got a call about golf.

[Druckenmiller] got a call from a friend a few weeks ago, asking if he wanted to go play golf in an event on October.

And he said, ‘I can’t leave the office in October.’

And his friend said, ‘What are you crazy? You’re a billionaire. You can’t leave for a few days?’

And so he thought, I’ve had the same thought a hundred times. It’s time.

And just like that, a blind item emerged. Who made Druckenmiller retire?

Druckenmiller told Katherine Burton: Johann Rupert, a friend and CEO of Cie. Financiere Richemont SA, the world’s largest jewelry maker.

He had invited Druckenmiller to play in October at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

And now he can say he had a big influence on the end of Druckenmiller’s career.

So you can blame this guy for whatever happens when Duquesne liquidates its huge Apple stake. (And all its others.)

