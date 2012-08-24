Johan Santana's Season Is Likely Over, But At Least The Mets Got Their First No-Hitter

Photo: SNY

Earlier this year, Johan Santana threw the first no-hitter in the history of the New York Mets. Three months later, Santana’s season is probably over because of a back injury, and now we are left to wonder if the no-hitter was the cause.It was a historic occasion for the Mets and their fans who had to wait 51 years for their first no-no. But to do it, Santana had to throw a career high 134 pitches, and some wondered at the time if that was too many for a pitcher with a history of shoulder problems. On top of that, it was just Santana’s 11th start of the year after missing the entire 2011 season.



And while we’ll never know for certain if A caused B. We do know that Santana had a 2.75 ERA in the 10 starts before the no-hitter and was striking out 3.8 batters for every walk. Since the no-hitter, his ERA is 8.27 in 10 starts with a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In other words, things went downhill, and they went downhill fast.

