Sweatpants Are The Hottest New Trend In Menswear

Tapered sweatpants called “jogger pants” are one of the hottest new trends in menswear, according to industry experts.

The legs of the sweatpants, which feature elastic at the feet, are designed to fall just above the ankle.

Unlike sweatpants of the past, their primary utility isn’t in jogging, but in showing off expensive basketball shoes, writes Shelly Banjo for the Wall Street Journal.

“They’re the hottest trend in bottoms in men’s,” SportsOneSource analyst Matt Powell told the Journal.

According to men’s site Complex.com, “The pants have not only become synonymous with sneaker culture, but it’s also found its way into its boutiques.”

Now retailers including Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Zumiez and Pacific Sunwear of California are pushing the trend.

Urban Outfitters has dozens of styles in a variety of fabrics including denim, cotton and leather. The prices range from $39 to $365.

Here’s a selection of the styles Urban is selling:



Nordstrom is selling more than two dozen styles of joggers for up to $US299 a pair.

Like Nordstrom, Pacific Sunwear of California has an entire category on its website devoted to jogger pants. Their styles range from $US49 to $US99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.