White House National Security Official Fired For Trolling His Colleagues On Twitter

White House national security official Jofi Joseph has been fired after being outed as the man behind a Twitter account sending out controversial and sometimes insulting comments on the Obama administration’s foreign policy,

Josh Rogin of The Daily Beast reports.

Joseph, who was serving in the non-proliferation section of the National Security Council in the White House, was tweeting under-the-radar as @NatSecWonk since February 2011.

He had been with the State Department since August 2009 before joining the NSC in August 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

From The Daily Beast:

During his time tweeting under the @natsecwonk name, Joseph openly criticised the policies of his White House bosses and often insulted their intellect and appearance. At different times, he insulted or criticised several top White House and State Department officials, including former National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, Secretary of State John Kerry, and many many others.

The Beast compiled some of his “greatest hits” on Twitter, to include:

— “I’m a fan of Obama, but his continuing reliance and dependence upon a vacuous cipher like Valerie Jarrett concerns me.”

— “So when will someone do us the favour of getting rid of Sarah Palin and the rest of her white trash family? What utter useless garbage …. “

Read the full report at The Daily Beast >

