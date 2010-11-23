Joey Votto Named NL MVP

Joey Votto

Photo: AP

Reds first-baseman Joey Votto was awarded the NL MVP today.The 27-year-old slugger hit .324 with 37 HRs and 113 RBIs. He also led the league in on-base and slugging percentage at .424 and .600, respectively.



It’s a nice comeback story for Votto, who missed time last year due to depression and anxiety resulting from his father’s untimely death. This season he rebounded to lead the Reds to their first playoff appearance since 1995 – all while earning $525,000.

He received 31 of 32 possible first-place votes, beating out two-time reigning winner of the award Albert Pujols. Rockies’ OF Carlos Gonzalez finished third.

