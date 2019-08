A designer has created a vehicle that challenges everything you thought you knew about cars.

Joey Ruiter has completely redesigned what a car should look like with the Consumer concept car.

He said: “The aim is to dismiss as many conventions of automotive design as possible.”

We think he has succeeded, take a look.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.