New Kids On The Block Singer Joey McIntyre Finished Boston Marathon Minutes Before Explosions

New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre ran in today’s Boston Marathon where multiple explosions have gone off near the finish line.



According to McIntyre’s Twitter feed, the singer finished the race nearly five minutes before the first explosion and escaped the scene safely.

There was an explosion by the finish line about 5 minutes after I finished- I’m ok but I’m sure there are many hurt. — Joey McIntyre (@joeymcintyre) April 15, 2013

McIntyre tweeted out images before he started the race earlier in the day.

T minus 1 hour twitter.com/joeymcintyre/s… — Joey McIntyre (@joeymcintyre) April 15, 2013

