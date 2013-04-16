New Kids On The Block Singer Joey McIntyre Finished Boston Marathon Minutes Before Explosions

Kirsten Acuna

New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre ran in today’s Boston Marathon where multiple explosions have gone off near the finish line.

According to McIntyre’s Twitter feed, the singer finished the race nearly five minutes before the first explosion and escaped the scene safely. 

McIntyre tweeted out images before he started the race earlier in the day.

