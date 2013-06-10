The Referee For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Has A Controversial History With The Spurs

Veteran NBA referee Joey Crawford is officiating Game 2 of the NBA Finals.



Crawford was at the centre of the controversial Game 4 of the Heat-Pacers series, where LeBron James fouled out in the final minutes on a ticky-tack call.

He also has an odd history with the Spurs.

The general impression around the league is that Crawford is anti-Spurs. Bill Simmons even talked about it on his podcast last week.

Crawford ejected Tim Duncan from a regular season game for laughing on the bench in 2007. After the game, Duncan alleged that Crawford threatened to fight him, saying:

“He looked at me and said, ‘Do you want to fight? Do you want to fight?’ If he wants to fight, we can fight. I don’t have any problem with him, but we can do it if he wants to. I have no reason why in the middle of a game he would yell at me, ‘Do you want to fight?'”

In a sign of just how obvious the Crawford-Spurs feud has become, Duncan and Tony Parker wore an anti-Crawford Halloween costume last year (via Deadspin):

So this is something to keep an eye on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.