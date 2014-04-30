Kevin Durant Missed A Game-Tying Free Throw After The Referee Halted The Game To Yell At The Scoreboard Guy

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 100-99 in overtime on Tuesday night.

OKC is now on the brink of elimination going into Game 6.

The critical moment came with 27.5 seconds left in overtime and the Thunder down by one. After already making his first free throw, Kevin Durant stepped to the line with a chance to tie the game.

But right as he was ready to shoot, referee Joey Crawford halted the game and snatched the ball out of his hands.

Everyone was confused.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst after the game, “I looked at K.D. and we were like ‘what is Joey doing?'”

Crawford proceeded to go over to the scorer’s table and shout at the scoreboard operator.

Windhorst reports that Crawford was angry that the scoreboard didn’t show that both teams were in the bonus.

It’s a rational complaint. The scoreboard should have been right. But is it worth stopping the game? Especially when a guy is in the middle of his free throw routine?

After a delay, Durant missed the second free throw, and Memphis won 100-99:

Durant wouldn’t make excuses after the game, saying, “I don’t know what happened but I’ve got to make that free throw.”

