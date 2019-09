Before the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest in Coney Island today, Joey Chestnut proposed to his girlfriend in front of the crowd (she said yes):

Then, Chestnut proceeded to eat 61 hot dogs to win his 8th consecutive Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest:

That’s romance, ladies and gents.

