This Miami restaurant is so popular that Barbra Streisand is said to get its food delivered to LA. After trying it, I can see why.

- Joe’s Stone Crab is a Miami hotspot in South Beach known for its bluestone crab claws.
- In operation for 100 years, Barbra Streisand, Bill Murray, and The Rolling Stones have dined there.
- I went and thought the legendary claws were delicious, unlike any other crab meat I’ve ever tried.
Joe Weiss, the founder, discovered that stone crabs were edible in the early 1920s and his restaurant became the first ever to serve them, according to the same source on the website.
Today, Joe’s Stone Crab is known for this dish, which includes only the largest claw of each harvested crab, which they say means the crabs are returned to the wild where they can grow new claws three to four times.
While stone crab is served in many restaurants, the tropical, warm waters of the Florida Keys and surrounding Gulf are optimal. According to the company’s website, stone crab legs from other areas may have a stringier texture and taste gamey, while stone crab claws from Florida, by comparison, are sweet with a firm texture.
Joe’s Stone Crab didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about Streisand ordering from the restaurant.
Streisand is one of many celebrities to dine at Joe’s, according to Forbes; and stars like Tom Cruise, Bill Murray, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and 19 US presidents have eaten there, Patch reported.
I made a reservation for lunch on a Thursday, a couple of days in advance to ensure I wouldn’t be stuck in a line, but I didn’t see anybody waiting to be seated at that time. I imagine dinner might be more competitive, however.
Aside from the famous claws, Joe’s had an extensive menu with a variety of seafood, steak, and chicken entrees, as well as soups and salads. The menu also had a selection of sharable sides like fries, blistered corn, and grilled tomatoes.
They were also much more filling than I expected. I thought a handful of crab claws would leave me hungry, but I was quite satisfied by the portion.
So worth it, I can’t help but think about how great it would be to follow Barbra Streisand’s lead and have the claws delivered to me all the way in Brooklyn.
