We’ve ignored the climate change gurus for too long, and now it’s probably too late to avoid dangerous levels of global warming.This is the dire conclusion reached by Joeri Rogelj and other scientists in an article published in Nature Climate Chinage (via Science Magazine).



Using the latest data, Rogelj’s team modelled 193 proposed emissions plans that were intended to keep global warming below 2°C. They found that most of these plans are already obsolete.

The only plans with any hope of preventing dangerous global warming are those in which global emissions peak during this decade.

The three plans that are “very likely” to work all require heavy use of energy systems that actually remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

“The alarming thing is very few scenarios give the kind of future we want,” study co-author Neil Edwards tells Science Magazine. “What we need is at the cutting edge. We need to be as innovative as we can be in every way.”

