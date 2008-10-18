Joel Stein's Survival Tips On How To Make The Upcoming Depression Fun!

LA Times: If I must live through an economic depression, I want to make it the greatest, “Walton”-iest, “Annie”-est depression ever. Admittedly, I learned American history in a nontraditional way.

To find out how to get the most out of the inevitable long downturn, I called the only person I know who lived through the Great Depression: my grandmother. Mama Ann, 87, spent years 10 through 17 sharing a bed with her three sisters and, I assume, singing with them about how hard her life was.

Her first tip was to work on my budget, by which I assume she means writing down each expenditure in that cute little chart they put in my checkbook. I asked if I should sacrifice the wine pairings with tasting menus and just get a bottle instead. “You shouldn’t be eating out that much. You should watch what food is on sale,” she said. “We ate a lot of soup. All kinds of soup. Potato soup, cabbage soup. They gave you the bones free, the butchers. My mother made a lot of things with potatoes. Stuffed potatoes. Mashed potatoes, and inside was stuffed meat. I’m licking my lips.”

Photo By Chris Ayers, From San Jose’s Metro

