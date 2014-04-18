Blackhawks Coach Appeared To Make An Obscene Gesture Towards Referee

Before giving up the game-winning goal in triple-overtime of their opening-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville was arguing a call when he appeared to make an obscene gesture towards the officials.

The Blackhawks were on a power-play when a puck went over the glass. Quenneville believed the Blues should have been given a delay-of-game penalty which would have given his team a 2-man advantage.

After gesturing several times that the puck went over the glass, Quenneville then reached down and grabbed his groin while still yelling at the referees.



Here is the gesture in slow-motion.



The NHL has not yet announced any punishment, but it would seem that at least a fine is coming.

