Joel McHale Opens Up About 'Community' Drama In A Reddit Ask Me Anything

Before the season four premiere of “Community” last night, Joel McHale did an Ask Me Anything on Reddit.McHale ingeniously posted under the guise of “Oct19isTonight”— a reference to the date the fourth season was originally supposed to air.



For one hour, the actor and host of “The Soup” opened up on what “Community” is like without creator Dan Harmon, his favourite moments, and what goes on during filming.

You can check out the full AMA here.

We’ve curated some of the best bits we learned:

Joel McHale really wants to do a “Community” movie:

“I really would love to do a Community movie. Hopefully will have more seasons after this.”

What McHale’s ideal “Community” movie would contain:

“I would like it to be shot like Les Mis and take place in the same era.”

Donald Glover raps on set:

“In between take Donald wears head phone and composes on his lap top. He quietly raps to himself and sings. I didn’t know what he was doing in first season when he did that. Turns out he was making some of the best music out today.”

McHale’s favourite episodes to shoot:

“I loved “Modern Warfare,” “Blanket Fort,” “Remedial Chaos Theory,” “My Dinner with Andre,” “Kiss from a Rose,” “Foosball,” … The list goes on and on.”

How the the attitude of the set has changed since Dan Harmon’s departure:

“We as a cast have become more vocal on about jokes in scripts and such. Since we’ve lived with these characters for four years we have a pretty good sense of what they might say or do. Or I like to think I have a pretty good sense. Damn, I hope I do by now.”

