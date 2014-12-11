After Sony's 'Community' Was Canceled, Star Joel McHale Asked For A Discount On A Sony TV

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Joel McHale and Steve Mosko at the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 19th annual ‘A Taste for a Cure’ in April 2014.

On Tuesday, the Sony hackers released emails of Sony Pictures Entertainment Co-Chairman Amy Pascal and Sony Pictures Television president Steve Mosko.

The fourth round of leaks came as the hackers, known as the Guardians of Peace (GOP), demanded the studio pull upcoming movie “The Interview” starring James Franco and Seth Rogen.

Looking over Mosko’s emails, we saw an interesting exchange related to Sony’s “Community” series which aired on NBC.

The show was originally canceled May 9 after five seasons on air.

Three days later, the show’s star, Joel McHale, sent an email to Mosko’s assistant asking for a discount on an $US8,000 Sony TV.

The email reads:

Hello Fayanne, It’s Joel McHale. You might remember me from such canceled Sony tv shows as — Community. Sad. Very sad. So when I was talking to Steve about the show ending last Friday, I asked about a discount on a Sony tv. He said of course. He’s the greatest as you know. I didn’t want to bother him with the specific details of the screen I want so I thought I would bother you. I hope that is it [sic] cool. It’s below. You can check with Steve obviously if this all sounds strange. I’m not sure how this all works but I’m happy to send a credit card number wherever necessary. Thanks Fayanne. I’m very much going to miss working at Sony. Cheers Joel

The TV McHale asked for is a 65″ X950B 4K Ultra HD which retails for $US7999.99.

After receiving McHale’s email, Mosko requested the television to be purchased for the actor:

“how much is it? just get it…put it against community deal w money later”

The television ended up being on sale at the time for $US6,000.

You can read the full email exchange below starting at the bottom:

“Community” was revived in June by Yahoo. A final sixth season with McHale is scheduled to debut in January on Yahoo Screen.

