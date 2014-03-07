Joel McHale Spoofs How No One Can Understand What They're Saying On 'True Detective'

I thought it may have just been me, but it turns out a lot of people are having a hard time understanding what Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are actually saying underneath those thick Southern accents and in that complex, rich dialogue on hit HBO series “True Detective.”

Joel McHale and his “Community” co-star, Jim Rash, spoofed the often indecipherable banter between the two cops in a sketch on Thursday’s “The Soup” on E!. And it’s pretty good. Watch below:

