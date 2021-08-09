‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘House of Cards’ actor Joel Kinnaman has been granted a restraining order against a model who accused him of rape

Joel Kinnaman. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Actor Joel Kinnaman has been granted a restraining order against a model.

Bella Davis said the “Suicide Squad” and “House of Cards” actor raped her in 2018.

He said they had consensual encounters, and that she has since tried to extort him and threatened his family.

The actor Joel Kinnaman has been granted a restraining order against a model who accused him of rape.

Kinnaman, who has starred in titles like “Suicide Squad” and “House of Cards,” was granted the temporary restraining order against the model Bella Davis, Variety reported.

Davis, whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, said Kinnaman raped her while she was intoxicated in 2018, Variety reported. In an Instagram post on Friday, Kinnaman said that the pair had a “brief romantic relationship” made up of two consensual encounters and that she has since tried to extort money and threatened to physically harm his family.

In the statement, Kinnaman alleged that Davis had vowed to smear him in public “with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections” and other services, including $US400,000 ($AU544,976) for an apartment, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, a Wikipedia page and a verified Instagram profile.

Later in the statement, Kinnaman said that Davis tried to contact him again in 2019 and 2020, asking to “meet up and sending sexually explicit content.” But he said that at that time, he was in a relationship and ignored her communications, which he claimed became “more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening.”

In a statement given to People magazine, Davis denied having “ever threatened or asked for money.”

Over the weekend, Davis shared a series of screenshots on Instagram of what she said were text conversations with Kinnaman and his agent.

In one post, Davis shared a PayPal transaction, which he attributed to Kinnaman’s agent Orlando John with the caption: “Why did Joel Kinnaman agent pay for my lawyer and my lawyer refused to go with the deal they wanted. They wanted me to be silent. But let the true come out.”

In a later post, Davis shared a screenshot of an online article about Kinnaman and responded to news of the restraining order.

She said: “Lol ‘restraining order’ where is it? Was it because I told u yesterday I going to the cops and don’t wanna sign ur contract? Stop lying I don’t even have an restraining order and don’t worry I not wanna breath the same air as you idiot!”

At the end of his statement, Kinnaman said he stands by “all victims of sexual assault,” adding: “That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex and now it is an attempt to extort. More importantly – this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority.”