HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Hilfiger Co-Founder Will Personally Finance The Buyer Of His $75 Million Lake Tahoe Estate

Julie Zeveloff
tranquility tahoe joel horowitz

Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO and co-founder Joel Horowitz has a new plan to sell his gargantuan Lake Tahoe estate, which has been on and off the market for the past six years: He will personally finance the purchase for a qualified buyer.

The financing deals would be worked out once a qualified buyer is found, but it’s a rare offer from a seller, a representative for the realtor said.

The home was initially listed for $100 million; it was relisted with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty in January with an asking price of $75 million.

The 210-acre estate, called Tranquility, is the largest on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. In addition to a 27,000-square-foot mansion, it has an indoor glass mosaic pool, private lake, two par-3 golf holes and an indoor golf simulator, horse stables, a wine cellar, a cinema, and separate guest and staff residences.

The decor is also impressive, from a replica of the staircase on the Titanic to four Rembrandt paintings. Nearly all of the furnishings are included in the sale price.

As 210 acres, Tranquility is the largest private estate on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

It's incredibly private -- the perfect getaway for a billionaire.

In addition to a 27,000-square-foot main home, there are guest and staff quarters and a 16-car garage.

The home comes with its own private lake, called Tranquility, as well as a boat house.

There's also a horse stable, two par-3 golf holes, and an artist's cabin on the property.

There are nine bedrooms in total, five in the main house.

The grand staircase was made using the original blueprints for the SS Titanic.

The chef's kitchen has hand-carved wooden beams and its own fireplace.

It would be fun to throw a party in the expansive billiards room.

The home comes with separate 'his' and 'hers' lounges: 'Hers' has rare Delft tiles imported from Europe and a porcelain mosaic focal wall.

'His' is a cigar lounge modelled after New York's St. Regis Hotel.

Sweet cinema! It seats 19.

There's a 100-foot indoor pool.

It's perfect for year-round use, even when the Tahoe temperatures drop below freezing.

The dining halls comes with service for 14.

95% of the home's furnishings and antiques are included in the sale price, including an 1879 Steinway grand piano, four Rembrandt paintings, and a wine cellar door from Hearst castle.

The estate is adorned with French, Italian, and American sculptures and figurines.

And the wine cellar has space for 3,200 bottles.

That was one of the most secluded places around.

14 Pictures That Show The World Is Too Crowded >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.