Joel Greenblatt Is Selling Out, Starting Two Mutual Funds

Joel Greenblatt

Photo: Guru Focus

Joel Greenblatt, the former hedge fund manager of Gotham Capital, is launching two mutual funds.Apparently there’s been a lot of demand for Greenblatt to launch a mutual fund ever since he wrote the book, “The Little Book That Beats The Market.”



Tons of people told him that the website he created following the book’s publishing, magicformulainvesting.com, wasn’t enough — they wanted a mutual fund, Blake Darcy, the CEO of Gotham, told Mutual Fund Wire.

Greenblatt, a spawn of Michael Milken and the guy who launched the short-lived hedge fund career of Michael Burry with an initial investment of $1 million, plans to roll out the funds in January.

“I would expect that by early January, we would be on most of the major platforms,” says Darcy.

Interestingly, Greenblatt’s funds seem to have all but shut down. (UPDATE: The fund says, no it hasn’t.) He hasn’t filed a 13F holdings report for Gotham Asset Management, his insitutional investment vehicle, since last year. And he hasn’t filed one for his hedge fund, Gotham Capital, since ~2003.

If Greenblatt’s fund does really well or really poorly, expect to see it again in our quarterly ranking of the best and worst mutual fund performers.

