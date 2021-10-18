A judge is postponing Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg’s sentencing since he’s helping with a federal investigation

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019, during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Florida. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A federal judge agreed to postpone the sentencing of Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg.

Greenberg’s attorney and federal prosecutors asked for it to be pushed back to March 2022.

He has been cooperating with the feds in a criminal sex-trafficking investigation.

A federal judge has agreed to postpone Joel Greenberg’s sentencing, NBC News correspondent Tom Winter reported Monday.

The former Florida tax collector and longtime associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty to six federal charges in May, including knowingly paying for sex with a minor.

He’s been helping prosecutors with a sweeping federal investigation as part of a plea deal he struck last spring to avoid several of the additional 33 federal charges he faced, including fraud and identity theft.

Greenberg’s sentencing was pushed to March 2022 at the request of both his attorney and federal prosecutors, Winter wrote on Twitter.

