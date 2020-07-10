Joel Embiid travelled to Orlando for the NBA's Disney 'bubble' in a full, protective suit

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers travelled to Orlando on Thursday to enter the Disney “bubble.”

Joel Embiid arrived at the airport wearing a full, protective suit with gloves and a mask, which amused some of his teammates.

Embiid previously expressed concern about getting COVID-19

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

Embiid’s teammate Kyle O’Quinn appeared to get a kick out of it.

While Embiid’s suit may have been done with a wink, while speaking to media this week before the Sixers’ trip to Orlando, Embiid expressed doubts about the bubble and concerns about the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19.

“I hated the idea … all I want to be is, you know, stay healthy, and stay safe, keep the people around me safe,” Embiid said, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“I want to make sure I’m able to live for a long time and not have any sort of I don’t know, consequences in the future. Some type of, I don’t know, from this, if I ever were to be in a situation of getting the virus. But like I said it’s unfortunate. I’m not a big fan of the idea, but then again, I’m going to do my job, I’m not going to let the city down, I’m going to go represent my city, that’s what I’ve always done, my family, and my teammates.”

Embiid said he doubted that every NBA player would follow the league’s protocols, which only lets players off the Disney campus with prior approval for specific reasons (like a family emergency or event). Players will be tested daily for COVID-19.

“I know myself, I know I’m not going to put everybody else at risk,” Embiid said.

“But the question is ‘Is everybody else going to do the same?’ And I surely, just being around this business, I surely don’t think so.”

