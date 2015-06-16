Report: There's a 'legitimate chance' Sixers center Joel Embiid could miss another entire season

According to Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, there’s a “legitimate chance” that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could miss the entire 2015-16 season after suffering an injury setback.

Embiid, the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, missed his entire rookie year after breaking his foot on the eve of the draft.

After finally recovering enough to do some on-court activities at the end of the year, he has looked “dominant and explosive” in workouts over the past three weeks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports. However, a recent CT scan revealed an issue in Embiid’s healing process.

Pompey reports that the team is “prepared to keep Embiid out as long as possible in order to focus on his long-term health.”

Sixers GM Sam Hinkie released an initial statement following the news of Embiid’s latest setback:

“As part of the conservative approach focused on the long-term health, recovery and care of Joel, we have been closely monitoring his progress, regularly evaluating his status and adjusting our plans accordingly. “Recently, Joel and Sixers personnel travelled to Los Angeles for a series of routine exams with a number of physicians who have been actively involved throughout this process. During his visit with Dr. Richard Ferkel, a standard CT scan on Joel’s right foot revealed less healing than anticipated at this point. “Our priority remains providing Joel with every opportunity to ensure he has a long and successful NBA career, and as such, these findings cause us to pause and reassess his current activities. Together with Joel and his representatives, we will continue to consult with the experienced team of doctors who have been an integral part of his evaluations, while also engaging in dialogue with a broader set of experts and specialists. “Discussions regarding the appropriate next steps are currently ongoing and we will share an update once it becomes available.”

Hinkie has not commented on Pompey’s report that Embiid may be forced to miss another season.

According to Pompey, Embiid’s injury will not alter the 76ers draft plans — they will still stick to their philosophy of drafting the best overall player regardless of position. Most experts believe the 76ers, who have the third pick in this year’s draft, will take Ohio State guard D’Angelo Russell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.