Potential #1 Pick Joel Embiid Suffers Foot Injury A Week Before The NBA Draft

Former Kansas basketball sensation Joel Embiid suffered a right foot injury on Thursday, his agent and mentor confirmed to ESPN.com.

“He suffered a foot injury to his right foot, sometime over the last few days,” agent Arn Tellem told ESPN’s Andy Katz. “He’s getting evaluations from various doctors and experts in the field. We’ll know more Friday.”

The 7-foot Cameroon native averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in his freshman season at Kansas, and is considered by many to be the first pick in the NBA Draft, which takes place Thursday, June 26.

Embiid previously worked out with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who own the first pick in the draft. He was scheduled to work out with the Milwaukee Bucks later this week, but will not work out for any more teams before the draft. He also missed both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments earlier this year with lingering back problems.

The 2014 draft class is arguably the strongest class since 2003, the year Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all entered the league. Embiid’s foot injury may mean that the Cavs will instead take Kansas teammate Andrew Wiggins, or Duke forward Jabari Parker, with the top pick.

