Meet The 'Average Joe' Hedge Fund Manager Whipping John Paulson This Year

Halcyon Asset Management’s distressed credit fund is out-earning funds with similar investment strategies, such as John Paulson’s Credit Opportunity Fund, by twice as much.



According to investors in the fund, 55-year-old Joe Wolnick’s Halcyon Asset Backed Value funds is up 13 per cent year to date. These same investors say their investments in Paulson’s Credit Opportunity Fund are only up 6.5 per cent. Hedgefund.net and HSBC’s distressed securities index report the average return for the sector is between 6 to 7 per cent this year.

Does Paulson have a new street smart player to watch out for who doesn’t have the same Oxford scholar pedigree or a Harvard MBA? It would appears so (In fact, Wolnick has no problem reminding potential investors there’s not an Ivy-league bone in his body or an MBA). Wolnick was chasing Paulson’s tail last year coming in at a 24 per cent performance YTD while Paulson hit the top of Barrons list earning 35 per cent on his Credit Opp Fund. But Wolnick, who you won’t see partying on the NYC social scene and instead likes to sports fish for sharks off of Montauk, is clearly in the lead now.

It’s been a bit of a battle for the Halcyon trader. Wolnick took a hit to his assets under management during the financial crisis (he hit a low of $500 million at one point), despite beating the market with only a 3 per cent loss in 2008. Wolnick, who happens to be one of those guys who doesn’t believe in gating his funds, has had to rebuild his AUM the last year and a half.

And – his no gating belief seems to work – he has now joined the billion dollar fund club as of this month. He charges 2/20 in fees and runs the fund with only a six man shop. Halcyon would not comment on Wolnick’s performance.

Of course maybe this sharp pretty lady NY Mag’s Daily Intel labelled as one of the hottest investor relations girls might have helped get those assets up but we think it’s because of a few other things. Based on convos we’ve had with Halcyon’s investors, it’s more about the fact that guy earns it with little leverage, gives it back when they need it within a quarter, and sees trends way ahead of the rest of the pack. Case in point — his fund isn’t long any CMBS right now.

The latest HSBC hedge fund performance report through the end of July, which tracks over 500 managers who must have at least a three year track record, placed him in their top 10 winners list.

Watch closely to see if Wolnick can stay in the lead.

