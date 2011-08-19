Joe Wilson: I Was Totally Right After All -- Obama Was Lying

Photo: Courtesy of CQblogger via YouTube

Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC), who gained national notoriety for shouting, “You lie!” during an address by President Barack Obama to a joint session of Congress, now says he’s been “vindicated” for calling out the President.On his campaign website, Wilson wrote that the President did, in fact, lie when he said that no money from the health care overhaul would go to illegal immigrants. Wilson wrote that a $28.8 million grant recently awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services to community healthcare centres — of which $8.5 million is earmarked toward migrant and seasonal workers — has proven that Obama was lying.



“The president specifically promised the American people that ObamaCare would not cover those who are here illegally,” Wilson wrote. “He misled all of us.”

The law does not require that health centres verify the citizenship of patients before administering services, though Wilson offered no evidence that the migrant workers who will benefit from the grant are illegal immigrants.

Shortly after his outburst in 2009, Wilson issued a full apology. “”This evening I let my emotions get the best of me when listening to the President’s remarks regarding the coverage of illegal immigrants in the health care bill,” he wrote. “While I disagree with the President’s statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the President for this lack of civility.”

But now two years later, Wilson is using his professed vindication as a rallying cry to his supporters, urging them to donate to his reelection effort with the message, “Joe was right: Stand with him again.”

