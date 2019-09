Our Joe Weisenthal was lucky enough to go on Max Keiser’s always fun show The Keiser Report this week. He appears in the second half, but the whole thing is worth watching.



Among the topics:

The end of the Greece crisis.

The recovery.

Global deflation.

