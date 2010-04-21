Joe Weisenthal Talks Magnetar, KFC, And The Easy-Money Economy On The Keiser Report

Our own Joe Weisenthal was on the Keiser Report talking about the Magnetar trade, soaring bank profits, and China’s growth story.



13:45 Magnetar is an example of a fund that convinced investors that they were one way on a CDO of mortgages, when they were actually playing the other.

15:35 Banks seem to be doing fine, but largely thanks to easy money and an extend & pretend attitude towards loans.

17:40 China’s growth is amazing, Wall Street might call it decoupling, but this doesn’t mean its sustainable.

At the end, a discussion of the KFC double-dip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.