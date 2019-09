Last night our own Joe Weisenthal went on Russia Today to explain the China bubble.



If you want to catch up fast on some of the issues, watch this video, because unlike on your typical cable news gabfest, the segment doesn’t wrap up in 90 seconds. The host Alyona Minkovski actually hosts a discussion, which is very refreshing.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.