AMAZING VIDEO: Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh Completely Flips Out During A Town Hall

This is pretty amazing.



Gawker picked up a YouTube video of Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), who was elected into office on the Tea Party wave of 2010 and has spent much of his time since doing cable news spots and fending of child support lawsuits — yelling at constituents at at recent town hall.

Yes, actually yelling. Freaking out, yelling:

“Quiet for a minute. Quiet for a minute. QUIIIEEETTTTT for a minute! Or I’m gonna ask you to leave. You need to listen, or I’m gonna ask you to leave.”

Not that long ago this sort of video would quickly end a politician’s career. However, in this new age of Herman Cain it’s entirely possible this clip will make Walsh eligible for the 2012 VP spot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

