Former Congressman Says He Hopes Terrorists Behead CNN And MSNBC 'Cowards' In Next Attack

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Illinois) said he hopes jihadists target US television networks that refused to show cartoons mocking the prophet Muhammad next.

“Let’s hope that when the Islamists next strike they behead the appeasing cowards at CNN, MSNBC, etall who refused to show the cartoons,” Walsh tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh, who is now an often-controversial radio host, was reacting to many mainstream outlets’ decision to not publish the new cover of Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine that was the site of a brutal massacre last week. Prior to the attack, Charlie Hebdo infuriated many Muslims for its depictions of Muhammed and its defiant cover again featured the prophet following the incident. The gunmen, who killed several staffers at the Charlie Hebdo headquarters in Paris, made statements indicating the cartoons motivated the attack.

Pressed on his controversial take on the self-censorship, Walsh did not back down. In another tweet, he insisted CNN and MSNBC were putting more lives in danger by not embracing the Charlie Hebdo cover.

“Islamists dont take orders from me and they will inevitably strike again, and cowards continue to empower them. Get f—ing serious,” he wrote.

Here are more of his tweets on the subject:

Oh, The Blaze is upset by what I said? OK, guess there’ll be a “You Won’t Believe What Joe Said Now” post. #AwfulClickBait

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2015

Get real. I don’t hope for another act of terror but I know it will happen. And the appeasing cowards at CNN etal only endanger all of us.

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2015

I’ll say it again. Islamists have declared war on us and the appeasing cowards at CNN, MSNBC, etal will get more innocents killed.

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.