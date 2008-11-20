Joe The Plumber Unclogs Book Deal

To be published just in time for Christmas!



NYTimes: Samuel Wurzelbacher, the presidential campaign fixture and John McCain advocate better known as “Joe the Plumber,” won’t have to open his own plumbing business just yet: he has signed a deal to write a book, titled “Joe the Plumber: Fighting for the American Dream.” PearlGate Publishing, an independent publisher based in Austin, Tex., announced the book on its Web site. The book, which will be written with Thomas N. Tabback (whose novel, “Things Forgotten,” was also published by PearlGate), will address Mr. Wurzelbacher’s ideas about American values, and is scheduled for release on Dec. 1. In an interview with Fox News, Mr. Wurzelbacher said he could have signed a deal with a larger publisher. “But they don’t need the help,” Mr. Wurzelbacher said. “They are already rich. So that’s spreading the wealth to me.”

