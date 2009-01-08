Joe The Plumber To Become War Correspondent

Hilary Lewis

It’s probably safe to assume that the media love affair with Joe the Plumber is really absolutely over as he’s now taken a job that could have gone to a deserving out-of-work journalist.

NY Post: Joe The Plumber is putting down his wrenches and picking up a reporter’s notebook.

The Ohio man who became a household name during the presidential campaign says he is heading to Israel as a war correspondent for the conservative Web site pjtv.com.

Samuel J. Wurzelbacher says he’ll spend 10 days covering the fighting.

He tells WNWO-TV in Toledo that he wants to let Israel’s “‘Average Joes’ share their story.”

