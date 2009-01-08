Joe The Plumber To Become War Correspondent

It’s probably safe to assume that the media love affair with Joe the Plumber is really absolutely over as he’s now taken a job that could have gone to a deserving out-of-work journalist.



NY Post: Joe The Plumber is putting down his wrenches and picking up a reporter’s notebook.

The Ohio man who became a household name during the presidential campaign says he is heading to Israel as a war correspondent for the conservative Web site pjtv.com.

Samuel J. Wurzelbacher says he’ll spend 10 days covering the fighting.

He tells WNWO-TV in Toledo that he wants to let Israel’s “‘Average Joes’ share their story.”

