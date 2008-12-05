Joe The Plumber Might Really Be As Boring As We Thought

It looks like we were punk’d. We were excited by a report that Joe The Plumber was actually a fan of Austrian Economics and Ludwig von Mises, in part because it contradicted the way the McCain campaign and the media portrayed him. But apparently it was just a joke — a fairly unfunny one that fooled a lot of people — on the part of The American Spectator magazine.



Actually, we should’ve known right away. Not because of the Mises book on the list, but the fact that his other three favourite books had to do with the history of plumbing, which just doesn’t seem that realistic.

Anyway, apparently Joe really is just the average blue collar Ohio St. football fan that he was portrayed as during the campaign. Good for him — that’s the image he needs for his successful music career.

